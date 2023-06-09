(Shenandoah) -- Longtime business owners in downtown Shenandoah are planning to move into their next chapter.
That's according to Alan Armstrong, who owns and operates Lu and Al's Nishna Valley Café at 615 West Sheridan Avenue with his wife, LuAnn. The vintage restaurant has been operational for decades, even before the Armstrongs took over nearly 26 years ago. Armstrong tells KMA News the business has now been put up for sale in hopes of continuing the building's long tradition. Additionally, he says as they've gotten older, the business's strenuous lifestyle has become a little more challenging to keep up with.
"The older we get the harder it is to get up every morning and work more than eight hours a day on your feet all day and a lot of days we do some catering, so we have a lot of days where we'll work seven days a week with 10 or 12-hour days and it gets tougher on the body," said Armstrong. "As many people know, I battled a little bout with cancer three years ago and thankfully the good lord was taking care of me and got me healthy again -- still my body isn't as strong as it used to be."
The business is currently up for sale with Amy Zwickel with Jim Hughes Real Estate. However, Armstrong adds they have been considering selling for a couple of years now and are confident Zwickel can find the appropriate successor for the restaurant, particularly given its proximity to the Shenandoah Inn and Suites across the street.
"Amy wants to keep the restaurant there, so we visited with her and got things set up," Armstrong explained. "After having some people approach us over the last couple of years, I decided it was time to get it legally on the market -- that way, anybody that wants to talk can talk to her. I'll answer any questions, but I'm not going to sit down and dicker with anybody -- I'll let Amy handle that."
Currently, the restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch hours Monday through Friday while also providing catering seven days a week with several area businesses. While they plan to operate the restaurant until a new owner is found, Armstrong says they could make a few shifts in their business hours, including more extended periods Monday through Thursday, to allow more time to focus on catering over the weekend. But, he adds they plan to close for a couple of weeks in December to take a trip down to Florida.
While helping run the restaurant, Armstrong, who has lived in the community for over 40 years with his wife, says he has particularly enjoyed collecting the Shenandoah memorabilia that now dot the walls of the cafe and diner. Additionally, he says they have enjoyed seeing all walks of life come through the door.
"We see everybody from all the business owners that were used to frequenting there back when Chuck Simpson and his family had for 50 or 60 years, and we see the people that come back in when they were kids here in Shenandoah that remember the orange booths and orange refrigerator," said Armstrong. "People enjoy seeing that and reminiscing about Shenandoah. It's amazing how many people will be in town for a class or family reunion and they'll stop in just to say 'hey, I remember when I was 15 years old and coming in here with my grandparents."
Armstrong says that a broad customer base has been a strong supporter for them over the years and reminisced over having to fill the large shoes of the previous owner back when they took over the business in early 1998.
"The first day we were scared to death because Chuck Simpson and his family had been there since the late to mid (1930s) when they owned the business," he said. "We thought for sure nobody would come in and Chuck would come in on Sundays and visit with me about how he couldn't believe how many people have supported us and how people have found this place again."
However, Armstrong says their future plans are still a little uncertain depending on when and if the business should sell. But, he says they do plan to stick around, and he could make a return to his roots in the grocery business or continue getting more involved in community service. Armstrong says LuAnn has also expressed interest in becoming even more engaged with the Shenandoah American Legion Auxiliary. Armstrong adds he has appreciated all the support and relationships between themselves and the community's various business and restaurant owners.