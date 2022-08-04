(Ames) -- A Harlan man has been chosen to lead the newly formed Chevron Renewable Energy Group.
Kevin Lucke was named the group's president after Chevron completed an over $3 billion acquisition in mid-June of the Ames-based Renewable Energy Group. A Persia native, Lucke grew up on a family farm just outside the small community and later received a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University and an M.B.A from Pepperdine University. Lucke has spent the last 40 years with Chevron in the Downstream and Chemicals business, including time in Thailand as a Chemical Commercial Manager and Chevron Lubricants in London as the EAME SC Manager. While he's enjoyed his time traveling the world, Lucke says it's good to be back in Iowa with the Ames-based Chevron REG.
"I'm super excited to be here back in Iowa with a very talented group focusing here in Ames to make renewable diesel and biodiesel," said Lucke. "And marketing that to our customers across the U.S. and Europe."
Lucke says Chevron's acquisition of REG came as the energy industry continues to work towards reducing its carbon footprint and producing renewable fuels such as biodiesel and renewable diesel. He says Chevron has committed to producing 100,000 barrels a day of renewable fuel by 2030.
"The acquisition of Renewable Energy Group brings Chevron to roughly a third of the volume of that 100,000 barrel target," Lucke explained. "The Renewable Energy Group has a large plant expansion in Geismar, Louisiana that's due online at the end of 2023 or early 2024. That will bring over 50% of that 100,000 barrel target."
Lucke says REG drew Chevron's interest due to their over 20 years of experience in the biodiesel industry, particularly their experience with various types of feedstock.
"They have super talented resources of people and plants that we have operating across the Midwest, and they're very knowledgeable of feedstocks that we use to make biodiesel and renewable diesel," said Lucke. "We use feedstocks from soybean oil, used cooking oil, corn oil from ethanol folks that produce ethanol, and various other sources."
Lucke says the partnership brings the knowledge of REG to the accessibility and reach of Chevron -- one of the world's largest energy companies.
He adds the new group could also open up the door for other forms of renewable energy.
"To be able to head into directions like sustainable aviation fuel, sustainable fuel for railroads, and the marine industry if you will," said Lucke. "So, the technical knowledge and knowledge of how to acquire the feedstocks is really important to enable Chevron to meet that goal of 100,000 barrels a day."
Lucke made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, and you can hear the full interview below.