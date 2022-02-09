(Shenandoah) -- From street repairs to clothing allowances, Shenandoah's budget for fiscal 2023 covers a variety of expenses.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for March 8th at 6 p.m. on the city's budget for next fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Under the proposed budget, the city's property tax levy falls from $17.04 per thousand dollars valuation to $16.19 per thousand in fiscal '23. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman poured through the budget numbers with the council and city department heads during a workshop preceding the regular meeting. Among other things, Lyman says the budget projects $950,000 in bonds to cover the city's cost share for repairs to portions of West Thomas and North Center Streets, plus West Nishna Road.
"Almost all of West Thomas is at 100% our cost share," said Lyman, "and that cost estimate came back significantly higher. The actual bid came back at $300,000 to $400,000 more that what our engineer's estimate was when we went to bid at the time. Construction costs are crazy all over the place. We just happened to be timed out to where we're bearing the brunt of that."
Lyman says the city is bonding for the projects rather than using an entire year of road use tax revenue--something he felt wasn't a sound option. Additionally, the street department must purchase a new bucket truck, as its current unit failed to pass inspection. Plans call for using funds originally earmarked for a tractor never purchased to pay for the bucket vehicle. Another expense involves repairs to the water slide at the Wilson Aquatic Center.
"Right now, Kevin (Olson) and Tim (Martin) are spending money this fiscal year to fix the butterfly valves where major leaks were happening to pump water up to the slides," he said. "Those are already ordered, and will be here by March."
Additionally, Lyman says the city is bracing for an increase in liability insurance rates due to the damage inflicted by the December 15th derecho.
"We're going to get right around $50,000 in tree damage coverage," said Lyman. "Then, the radio tower, and the safety center, and the generator on there, the pool house. We're going to have some big claims this year, so we're imagining we're going to get a nice bump on our property coverage, too."
Lyman noted increases in uniform allowances in many department budgets to cover safety boot purchases. And, hikes in fuel and vehicle maintenance expenses are also included, due to increased gas prices.