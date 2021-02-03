(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city crews logged marathon hours in battling last week's historic winter storm.
That's according to Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman, who recapped the city's response to the January 25th storm in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. Lyman says plowing streets following 13 inches of snowfall--the most in the community since 2013--was a challenge for the city's personnel and equipment.
"Luckily, we didn't have any major breakdowns, like some of the other folks around the area," said Lyman. "So, we were able to stay out pretty much all throughout that snowfall, which made a huge difference. I know I was out and about a little bit during the day, just kind of checking in on the crews and the road conditions. That next morning, when I got up after they went to bed--shortly after 7 a.m.--I was amazed at how great the roads were, given all the snowfall that we had."
And, Lyman says the battle hasn't ended. This week, streets crews have been busy removing snow and ice packed down in certain spots.
"Sometimes when we have the freeze-thaw cycle, it ends up becoming a big ice pile," he said. "That's tough on the equipment and, you know, hard to attack in some cases. But, they're out there trying their best. I think all things considered in having that much snow about a week ago, that we're in great shape."
Another challenge has been finding places to pile the enormous amounts of snow removed from city streets.
"They hauled some snow during the snowstorm from the downtown area," said Lyman, "which, in talking to the guys, that made a huge, huge difference that they were able to kind of get on that early. But, I know, all the places that they dumped snow, they're very full right now."
Unlike the epic winter of 2018-19, Lyman says the city isn't facing a space shortage in terms of snow removal--yet.
"One of the areas where we do it is up there east of the tracks by the pool and the Wabash Depot," he said. "With the warmer weather, it's been soft. But, if we had another bunch of snowfall, with some steady cold temperatures, we'd be able to dump snow there. Otherwise, the area around the pool parking lot has been one of our primary areas. Hopefully, with this warm weather and what not, it will clear up some space for us."
