(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials say eliminating the state's Local Option Sales and Service Tax would negatively impact the city's budget.
That's City Administrator A.J. Lyman's assessment of a bill proposed in the Iowa Senate that would do away with the funding option for local municipalities, and raise retail sales and use taxes to 7%. Revenues from the tax increase would then be distributed to local governments through a funding formula. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Lyman says eliminating LOSST would be detrimental to the city's finances.
"Fifty percent as its collected goes right into property tax relief," said Lyman. "So, that goes right into our general fund. Then, we carve off a portion for community betterment--that's how we paid for the Priest Park new playground equipment. Then, community planning gets a portion, economic development gets a portion. There's a lot of things that it helps pay for."
Lyman adds the move would take away a funding option approved by local voters.
"As folks recall, this was voted on by the electorate of Shenandoah," said Lyman. "So, for the state to think they can come in and take the tax that the city residents voted on that they wanted to be spent here is concerning."
Though the bill passed out of subcommittee last week, it must clear the full Senate Ways and Means Committee by Friday's funnel deadline in order to be considered the remainder of the session. A companion piece has yet to be introduced in the House. The proposal comes as city officials await word from the Iowa Department of Management on the financial impact of the property tax rollback adjustment approved by legislators and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds last month. Lyman, however, says the city is bracing for a hit to its budget....
"We're hopeful that the impact will be minimal," he said, "but around a 2% rollback in evaluations--that's going to have an impact. I've already talked to our department heads covered by the general funds where our property taxes go, and told them to be prepared to trim back some stuff here and there."
Cities and counties have until April 30th to adjust their budgets for next fiscal year accordingly, and have those numbers certified. You can hear the full interview with A.J. Lyman with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.