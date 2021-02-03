(Glenwood) -- Mills County Public Health officials are asking residents not to let their guard down on coronavirus mitigation efforts.
That's despite the initial thrust of COVID-19 vaccinations, plus a recent downward trend in the number of cases. Iowa's coronavirus website Wednesday showed Mills County's total number of cases at 1,412--an increase of seven from the previous day. Of those, 1,307 have recovered. Most notably, the county's 14-day positivity rate is at 9.3%. Though the number of new cases appears to be down, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes expresses concerns that fewer people are being tested.
"If you have symptoms, it would be extremely important to go out and get tested," said Lynes, "and find out if you have COVID, mostly because you know you want to take all of those precautions, and stay away from others, and give yourself a good recovery time, so that we really can get on top of the spread, and have good containment in our community. If you have symptoms, call Test Iowa, get in and get tested."
Lynes also believes more people are accepting COVID mitigation strategies, including mask wearing and social distancing.
"I think it took a little bit of time to get everybody up to speed on that," she said. "I do think there was a lot of resistance to mask wearing early on. I do think that as we get further into this process, it is becoming more of a standard practice. We're being more acclimated to it. It really was a change in culture for us. Now, I'm not saying at all that we have 100% compliance, but we just see more of it, of the wearing of the masks when you go into businesses, when you go to get gas, at restaurants. So, we're seeing more of that."
