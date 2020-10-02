(Glenwood) -- At least one KMAland public health official is warning seniors about the dangers of contracting coronavirus.
Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes is among those reacting to the news of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19. Lynes tells KMA News seniors like Trump, who is 74, are considered as highly susceptible to the virus that has killed more than 208,000 in the United States, alone.
"This is one population that we have been concerned about since COVID-19 arrived in our nation, and locally, in our state," said Lynes, "that there are certain populations that are at increased risks because of their age or underlying health conditons. We have been advising all along to take extra cautions, you know, to avoid exposure to the disease."
Even with COVID-19, Lynes says Trump must continue to carry out his duties as president.
"He is a critical infrastructure worker," she said. "And, his job has to go on. The president of the United States has to lead our nation. That's just part of the job, I would say. Now, we're looking at him having a positive test, and following all the public health recommendations to contain further spread of the disease."
Still, Lynes says Mills County's statistics, alone, underscore that coronavirus is a health risk to all age groups.
"Our biggest age group of positive cases right now are individuals who are between the ages of 18 and 40," said Lynes. "That's about half of our cases. Twenty-seven percent are between the ages of 41 and 60. Then, we have this 61-to-80 (age group)--that's 13% of our cases. Then, we have 4% that's 80 or above."
Like other COVID patients, Lynes expects the president and first lady to quaratine themselves for 10 days. However, she adds a recent change in Iowa's quaratine procedures was a "game changer." Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds this week announced that persons in close contact with someone infected with coronavirus do not need to quarantine if both individuals were wearing masks.
"Out in our community, in businesses and in schools, if everyone's wearing a mask, they've really contained the spread of the disease when somebody pops positive," she said. "So, if we can get mask compliance up, where that just becomes routine, and everyone is wearing one when they're out in public, then when we have a positive case, it's not going to have the same reach."
Lynes says Mills County recorded an additional 28 COVID-19 cases over the past 72 hours.