(Shenandoah) -- Officials with Shenandoah's M-A-Y Mentoring Program are promising a "doggone" funny--but family friendly--program Tuesday night.
Nationally-renowned comedian/ventriloquist Todd Oliver performs in concert at 7 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Along with his "talking" Boston terrier Irving, Oliver was a top four finalist on NBC's "America's Got Talent" in 2012. He's also appeared on other programs, including "The Late Show with David Letterman," "The Tonight Show," "The Today Show," and episodes of "Walker: Texas Ranger." In addition to television, Oliver has been a staple at schools and nightclubs, as well as on showboats in Nashville and Branson. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Oliver says the idea of introducing a talking dog into his act came on a whim.
"I was appearing on a showboat in Nashville, Tennessee," said Oliver. "We had done all the TV shows on TNN at the time. One day, I was looking at my dog--my personal dog--and I said, 'if you could talk, I'll bet you'd have a lot to say.' So, I invented an illusion of a talking dog."
Admission to Oliver's performance is a free will offering. Proceeds go to the M-A-Y Mentoring Program.