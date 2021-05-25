(Shenandoah) -- Even with the school year coming to a conclusion M.A.Y. Mentoring is providing support for students in Shenandoah.
M.A.Y. is a community-based mentoring program started in 2000 with seed money from Ed May Jr. in honor of his parents. Mentors are expected to spend a minimum of one hour a week or four hours a month with their student and commit to a minimum of one full year. M.A.Y. Mentoring Coordinator Kim Leininger was a guest on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program on Tuesday morning and reflected on the past school year.
“I think the best word I can come up with is frustrating. There were challenges and we knew that we had to simply do the best we can and I think there was a lot of that everywhere,” Leininger said. “We were limited in what we could do as a group. We went back to focus on what we could do, which is something that we encourage our mentors to do. Instead of looking at weaknesses and problems we want to focus on strengths.”
With the school year coming to an end, events are still planned for the summer. The Omaha Salvation Army with the help of the Margaret Welty Trust is sponsoring a zoo trip for the group.
“I’m super excited, the zoo is a great place for all ages. The Salvation Army always wants us to do something that has a little bit of educational value and of course the zoo absolutely does. That is our first group event and we are really really excited about it,” Leininger said.
Mentors and students will head to the Henry Doorly Zoo on June 12th. T-shirts are included in the trip as well. Leininger shared how mentoring over the summer months works.
“That’s what is neat about the mentoring matches is that they make their own schedules and they can do what works best for them. They communicate with each other and if they get together more that’s fine if they get together less that’s fine, but we don’t want them to lose track of each other so we do continue to have those group events and things that can pull them together at least somewhat,” Leininger said. “There is obviously less structure in the summer but because of that lack of structure it’s really a nice time to hold on to a steady relationship.”
To find out more about the group and become a mentor yourself you can call 712-246-2520.