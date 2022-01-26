(Shenandoah) -- After more than two decades, Shenandoah's M-A-Y Mentoring program continues to build relationships and make memories.
Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association paid tribute to the program during its monthly coffee at Shenandoah's K-8 Building Wednesday morning. M-A-Y is an acronym for Mentoring Affects Youth. Founded by Ed May Jr., the program matches youth in need with volunteers willing to serve as mentors. Kim Leininger is M-A-Y Mentoring's longtime coordinator. Leininger tells KMA News the program has made 292 matches since its inception in 2000--and they're hoping to reach the 300 mark later this year.
"When you look at that number," said Leininger, "and then you figure in that most of those matches have been together a minimum of three years--many seven or eight years. So, it's a lot of time spent in mentoring. Sometimes, people think an hour a week isn't enough to make a difference. But, overtime, those relationships can build and grow. We hope to surpass 300 real soon, and just keep going."
Wednesday's SCIA coffee marked National Mentoring Month. With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Leininger says people are beginning to understand the importance of personal relationships--especially when it comes to mentoring youth.
"I think we need to step back and realize that personal relationships are truly very, very important," she said. "That's what mentoring is about. It's someone that's caring, but you grow to know somebody, and you grow to support each other. That's not just adults helping kids--that's kids helping adults, as well. So, we're here to support each other, care about each other and help each other. I think that in these current times, we see the importance of that more than ever."
Over the years, M-A-Y Mentoring has branched out into three other programs: the Links to LNX2 e-mentoring program, connecting Shenandoah freshman to screened and trained volunteer mentors, the Mustang Mentor and Middle School Mustang Mentor program, in which middle school and high school students receive credit for mentoring younger children, and the MC-Squared program, a group mentoring program, in which mentors engage in special activities, and meet with groups of adults. While saying Shenandoah has been supportive of M-A-Y Mentoring, Leininger adds the program still needs mentors and financial support.
"It is important to realize that as we grow, as we expand our programs," said Leininger, "the costs for activities does go up. So, we are always needing more and more financial support, even though we've had financial support. But, it's an ongoing thing. Since our program is all privately funded, those foundations, and businesses and individuals are key in keeping the program going."
M-A-Y Mentoring plans a special event in the community March 29th, as ventriloquist Todd Oliver gives a community performance and speaks to students. Further details are expected to be released at a later date.