(Macedonia) -- One of the oldest and most historic towns in the state of Iowa has nearly completed its downtown revitalization projects.
Founded in 1846 in Pottawattamie County, the town of Macedonia received a Community Development Brock Grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority in the summer of 2018 to help restore and revitalize facades along Main Street. T.S. Bank was one of six buildings along the street included in the project. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday, T.S. Bank Public Relations Director Kelsey Stupfell says the funds for the projects came from more than just the block grant.
"So a lot of that funding about 40% came from the Iowa West Foundation, and then 10% came from the participating building owners, that own those six buildings, and the remaining 50% was through the Community Development Block Grant through the Iowa Development Authority," Stupfell said. "Those initial funds through the Iowa Economic Development Authority ran through Pottawattamie County and the Board of Supervisors and they gave those funds to Carson and Macedonia."
T.S. Bank was included alongside other historical buildings, including the Painted Camel, The Pioneer Trail Museum, the Stempel Bird Museum, the Macedonia Historical Preservation Society, and the Dye Building. Stupfell says four out of the six buildings have been completed, including new coats of paint and fresh tuck-point finishes.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Macedonia's population stands at 267. Stupfell says downtown revitalization projects can present multiple benefits to that kind of small community.
"This gives a nice boost to any rural community, to help more businesses grow, and help communities grow," Stupfell said. "People love to flourish where they're living, working, playing, where their kids go to school, and so there's so much rich history in Macedonia, that at T.S. Bank we're very excited to be a part of this next phase of growth and preservation."
T.S. Bank has also worked as a financial institution to fund economic development, and Stupfell says it was nice to also be on the receiving. However, she hopes the changes can impact multiple generations in the small community.
"It was nice to also be on the receiving end of that, but also give it back to others," Stupfell said. "It's nice to see that flourish, I think people take a lot of pride in that, one being the business owners but also the citizens that live in town. So I think there's going to be a lot of good momentum, it's very transformational, and it's going to be very powerful for this generation, and generations to come."
T.S. Bank has been in Macedonia since 2000, after purchasing the bank building standing next to the Dye Building since 1894.
Stupfell says the two projects near completion, including the Macedonia History Preservation Society and the Dye Building, are expected to be completed by May 1st, 2022.