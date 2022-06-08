(Shenandoah) -- Todd Maher credits "unimaginable support" with a stunning victory in Tuesday's Iowa Primary.
Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show Maher winning the Page County 2nd District Supervisor's Republican nomination over incumbent Alan Armstrong. Maher tallied 1,473 votes--or 68.29%, to Armstrong's 681 votes, or 31.57%. Maher told KMA News Wednesday morning he couldn't be happier with the win.
"It really was a grassroots effort from the people of Page County who have supported me," said Maher. "They're wanting change, and I think, definitely, their voices have been heard. They have looked for somebody to hopefully listen to some of the issues that have been happening in the county, and I think this response was just more than I could have hoped for."
Proposed wind turbine projects were a big issue in the campaign. Maher reiterates his support for changes in the county's current wind turbine ordinance--including the existing setback regulations.
"We need to make sure the property line would be the setback, and not the foundation of somebody's house," he said. "We need to make sure we're putting every aspect of safety, giving those non-participating landowners a seat on the turbines (issue), understanding the ALS system--trying to push for that. I think there's a compromise there. I know that the moratorium doesn't really impact the Shenandoah Hills project, but I think we need to go back and look at that as much as possible, and see if we can right some wrongs there."
With no Democratic nominee, and assuming no write-in campaign is mounted for the November general election, Maher will take his place on the board in early January. However, he hopes changes in the current wind energy ordinances happen before that.
"I would love to see the board look at this election as the voice of the people," said Maher, "and, hopefully, do the right thing by the citizens of the county. The people have spoken, and we need to go back and look at that, and not wait around or push something through when people have decided, hey, we don't want this the way it is written."
The Iowa Secretary of State's Office indicates more than 23% of the county's registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary. The current board is expected to canvas the results at its regular meeting next Tuesday.