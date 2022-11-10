(Clarinda) -- Republican candidate Todd Maher has officially secured his spot on the Page County Board of Supervisors.
Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show Maher winning the Page County 2nd District Supervisor's seat with 4,208 votes or 93.74%. Maher defeated Republican incumbent Alan Armstrong in the June Iowa Primaries setting up an uncontested November race. Even though he may not have had an opponent on the ballot, Maher attributes his win to overwhelming support and is thankful for a strong turnout.
"It's just been amazing since the Primary to this point -- the outpouring of support from the citizens of Page County," said Maher. "It was a culmination of a lot of hard work and I had a lot of grassroots efforts of people helping me along the way and I was just glad to get to the final stage of it."
Maher says he got interested in county government after Supervisor Jacob Holmes approached him about a possible wind turbine project coming to the county several years ago.
"It kind of peaked my interest and I started doing a little bit of research and started attending meetings," he said. "I really started feeling like there was an opportunity that we could do some things better than what was being done."
A longtime volunteer firefighter in Shenandoah and assisting in various youth organizations, including 4-H, Maher says he looks forward to his next community service role.
On top of continuing to improve the county's roads, which he says is always an ongoing effort, Maher says the discussion of a new jail has moved to the forefront along with Summit Carbon Solutions proposed Midwest Express carbon pipeline.
"I've talked to several residents and several city leaders about it and I know that that is something that we're going to have to work in faith on and try to find some solutions," Maher explained. "The other thing is that we've got this carbon pipeline coming into our county on the west end and that is something that citizens have contacted me about. I've gone to a few meetings about it, so I'm interested in that, looking at it, and understanding it."
Maher will take his seat on the county board in January alongside Holmes and County Supervisor Chuck Morris.