(Shenandoah) -- The battle for Page County's 2nd district supervisor's spot is joined.
Todd Maher returned his nomination papers this week to run against incumbent Alan Armstrong for the supervisor's Republican nomination in the June primary. Maher has been employed for 25 years at Shenandoah’s Pella Corporation plant, where he currently serves as a continuous improvement technician specializing in cost savings and efficiencies. He also served various positions with the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department for the past 19 years--most recently as captain. Maher tells KMA News he first considered running for county office a-year-and-a-half ago, at the height of COVID-19. In terms of mask and vaccine mandates, he says the supervisors failed to protect the individual freedoms of local residents during the pandemic.
"I felt like our individual rights were being kind of attacked," said Maher, "and not being followed and not being protected. I thought that was something that the supervisors of the county should be doing for the citizens of Page County. So, I started taking a little bit more active role in the county, attending meetings or watching them on line through ZOOM, and so forth. I was just very concerned about some of the things they were voting on, and not standing up for individual rights."
Maher says he's also concerned about the individual rights of landowners in the wind turbine issue.
"There's a lot to be said about individual rights," he said, "and protecting those smaller acreages and those nonparticipating landowners that, I think, are real important issues that we need to address as county supervisors. We need to make sure we're supporting all of the residents, and not just the large landowners, and so forth."
However, Maher says he's focused on other issues, such as the county's road conditions.
"Obviously, roads are always a big concern with all the citizens," said Maher. "We have some roads that, just for example, J-53, J-55 and J-14 that are ground up, that we really need to get those back into working order, and put back the way that they needed to be. So, that's an important issue."
Maher adds the county must make its tax structure inviting to potential businesses. As of Wednesday, Armstrong, County Recorder Brenda Esaias and County Attorney Carl Sonksen were only other candidates returning petitions for the June 7th GOP primary. Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to return papers to the county auditor's office.