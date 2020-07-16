(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman will oversee the Iowa Transportation Commission over the next year.
Earlier this week, commission members elected Nancy Maher to a one-year term as the commission's chair. Maher has served on the commission since July, 2017 after being appointed by then-Governor Terry Branstad. Maher tells KMA News she originally joined the commission because transportation means a lot to her.
"Transportation involves a lot of things," said Maher, "anything to do with mobility, from interstates, highways, rail, air and transit systems, and recreational trails. A lot of us don't know a lot about that, but I'm always interested in learning. So, I thought it would be a great opportunity, maybe to learn more about those aspects of transportation, and also serve the state in the way that maybe I could do some good things for the state of Iowa, and making some decisions on the commission."
Maher says one of the board's tasks is to push Congress to approve a comprehensive bill spurring infrastructure projects across Iowa and the nation.
"Both the House and Senate have an infrastructure bill before them," she said, "and we're hoping that will pass fairly soon to backfill the lost revenue, and provide funding for future projects. It's important that those infrastructure bills be passed fairly soon to keep the planned repairs and projects on course."
Another issue involves the continuing recovery from the Missouri River floods of 2019. One major road repair project involves renovation of Highway 2 between Fremont County and Nebraska City--one of many roads closed by floodwaters last year.
"We decided to do the overflow bridge, which is in the process right now over Highway 2 by Nebraska City," said Maher. "But, we also thought it was vital that we raised that portion of the highway, to keep it from closing during minor flooding events. So those are two projects, and two main things we're working on, is funding, and also the flooding situation, and how to recover from that."
Despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Maher says most infrastructure projects in the state are still on track.
"Everybody's out working," she said. "They do distance themselves, follow the COVID requirements. But, everything still going as usual, moving forward. All the projects are still moving ahead, and at this point, there's not any problem with that. But, we're also being very cautious, and being very proactive in keeping everybody safe."
Maher, however, says the commission is concerned about the loss of tax revenues due to a decreasing traveling attributed to COVID-19. A Shenandoah High School graduate, Maher worked in economic development at Iowa Western Community College before owning and operating three retail businesses in the community. She has served on the Southwest Iowa Girl Scouts of America, and is a member of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, and the city's beautification committee.