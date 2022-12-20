(Clarinda) -- The most recently elected officials in Page County received their ceremonious welcome and, in some cases, re-welcome back into office.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen swore in the four officials at the Page County Board of Supervisors regular meeting Tuesday who were elected and re-elected to office in the November general elections, including County Attorney Carl Sonksen, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, County Treasurer Angie Dow, and newly elected Supervisor Todd Maher. Maher will take his seat officially on January 1st, 2023, after defeating Republican Incumbent Alan Armstrong in the June Iowa Primaries and running uncontested in November. Maher says he is excited and nervous to take on the new role with some big issues ahead for the county.
"There's a lot of work that we need to do, and I'm feeling like I'm up to the challenge," said Maher. "I've got to meet so many interesting and nice people throughout this process and I look forward to serving them. We've got several big issues ahead of us and I think keeping the citizens in mind when we're doing anything is the most important so I look forward to doing that."
One of the first items the board will tackle to begin the new year is the annual budget preparation for the upcoming fiscal year. Maher says he has already been working with some department heads to grasp what the budget process could look like.
"I won't know everything but I'll have a good understanding of what's going to take place and I've reviewed last year's budget just to kind of get myself familiar with the dollar amounts and departments," Maher explained. "J.D. King has also offered to spend some time with me and go through road use taxes and things like that."
Maher adds Wellhausen and Armstrong have also been helpful in assisting in his transition into the supervisor role.
On top of the looming wind projects in the county, Maher has also been taking in information on Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline and a county ordinance that could regulate the type of line. Maher supports the county looking into adopting an ordinance, particularly given the safety concerns opponents to the project have pointed out.
"I'm also concerned about the safety aspect of the pipeline's (location) to the (Shenandoah) water system, but not only that, but in case of a rupture or something that might happen, as close to town as it is to Shenandoah, that could be something of great concern," Maher emphasized. "So, I think again, as a responsibility as Supervisors, we have to protect our citizens."
While some issues, such as the pipeline, may spark division, Maher hopes to bring some common sense and a desire to reach common ground to the board.
"Obviously there's passion of both sides of issues and a lot of times it's just meeting in the middle and finding the best way forward and not to take things personal," he said. "But our number one job as Supervisors is to protect the citizens, and we should always have that in the back of our mind when we're looking at any kind of legislation, or ordinances, or what have you."
In related business, the board also tabled several resolutions regarding board reorganization, including but not limited to appointing a board chairman, authorizing the auditor to issue checks, official newspapers, holidays, and a construction evaluation resolution until the new year when the new board is available to vote on the matters. However, the board did clarify a January 2nd holiday for county employees.