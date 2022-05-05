(Council Bluffs) -- Two suspects are in custody in Pottawattamie County in connection with a mail theft investigation involving six cities in five states.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old John Doe and 29-year-old Savannah Shavon Shandor face numerous charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 1st offense. possession of burglary tools, providing false identification information and 5th degree theft. Shandor also faces an additional charge of eluding--speed in excess of 25 mph, plus participating in a felony or resulting in serious injury. Both suspects were arrested after numerous agencies were involved in a mail theft case that began on Simms Avenue in Council Bluffs and eventually turned into a vehicle pursuit.
Authorities allege the suspects possessed stolen mail from six cities, including Chicago, Council Bluffs, Las Vegas, Elm Creek and Hersey, Nebraska and Hudson, Colorado. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, unknown medicinal pills and burglary tools were also seized as evidence.
Both suspects are in custody in the Pottawattamie County Jail.