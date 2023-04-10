(Fairfax) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway HH roughly 10 miles east of Fairfax shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a 1995 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 19-year-old Kolten Lekey of Maitland, was southbound on Highway HH when a 2015 Peterbilt semi, driven by 30-year-old Kyland White of Fairfax, began pulling onto Highway HH from a private drive. The patrol says the front end of Lekey's vehicle then struck the driver's side of the semi, with both vehicles coming to rest blocking both lanes of Highway HH.
Lekey was taken by personal vehicle to Fairfax Community Hospital for minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.