(Graham) -- A Maitland woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route A 6 miles east of Graham shortly after 9 a.m. Authorities say a 2019 Ford pickup driven by 48-year-old Mauriee Blount of Newton was northbound when it attempted to turn left onto Route A, and failed to yield to an eastbound 2014 Ford driven by 52-year-old Lisa Everhart of Maitland. Blount's pickup struck the front of Everhart's vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest on the north side of the road.
Everhart was taken by Nodaway County Rescue to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.