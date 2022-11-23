(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page Heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
Firefighters from Red Oak, Coin, Clarinda and Essex assisted Shenandoah's department under mutual aid. Shenandoah EMS, Shenandoah Police and MidAmerican Energy also assisted firefighters.
Crews were still on the scene as of early Wednesday morning, and were expected to stay there most of the day. Residents are asked to avoid the 200 Block of South Maple between the intersection of West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue, as it is still closed due to fire operations.
Shenandoah fire officials thank all the crews assisting the department, saying the loss could have been much greater if it wasn’t for their assistance.