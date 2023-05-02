(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials received good news regarding repair efforts at the city pool.
During its latest regular meeting, the Glenwood City Council received an update from City Administrator Amber Farnan on the repairs at the Glenwood Aquatic Center with Ericksen Construction. The repairs plagued the city in 2022 and ultimately forced officials to stay closed for last year's pool season. However, after work began earlier this year along with JEO Consulting, Farnan says a walk-through of the pool last week with Public Works Director Jamey Clark, Jake Zimmer from Eagle Engineering, and herself revealed significant progress.
"Ericksen has completed the repairs that were set out for them to do which included seal coating, joint sealing around the edge of the pool, and anywhere where panels of concrete met -- they did all of those joints and resealed them," said Farnan. "Which means they took out the old sealant and placed down all new sealant."
She adds that crews also replaced some decking near the high dive, repaired some tee fittings in the pump house, and added in an expander joint to hopefully prevent further cracking. However, Farnan says city crews are continuing to finalize the repairs.
"They're sealing underneath the gutters near the top of the pool and they're just going to seal those as a precaution, and that sealant takes seven days to cure," Farnan explained. "Once that's done, they will paint where all the sealing was done and do some other 'spot' painting real quick."
Once the sealants have cured and the paint has dried, Farnan says the city can fill the pool with water. She adds the plan is to refill the pool later this month.
"The plan is to turn the water on either the second or third week of May as long as we continue to have good weather for the paint to dry and sealant to cure," she said. "When we turn on the water, there will be representatives from JEO, Ericksen, Eagle Engineering, and the public works director. So, that way when it turns on, if there's any hiccups, we'll all be right there and we can kind of make a game plan."
As of now, Farnan says the city hopes to be able to open the pool at its usual time of Memorial Day weekend or the following weekend, depending on the weather.