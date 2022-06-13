(Shenandoah) -- Sponsors of Shenandoah's upcoming Independence Day weekend celebration hint at a major announcement regarding the city's fireworks show.
Officials with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah are expected to announce plans for the this year's program during Tuesday night's city council meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, forum member Mace Hensen says the program takes place the night of July 2 at Sportsman's Park.
"Josh Gray from the city of Shenandoah has jumped on board, and has volunteered to take some training," said Hensen, "and is going to assist the American Legion Post #88 on the fireworks display. It's going to be a down-home, feel-good fireworks display this year, and we're really excited about that."
This year's show coincides with the city's Star Spangled Shenandoah event that same day at Priest Park. Hensen says Fareway is donating supplies for a hot dog feed at Sportman's Park prior to the fireworks. And, Shenandoah's American Legion Post #88 is expected to perform its traditional flag retirement ceremony that evening.