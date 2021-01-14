(Valley) -- Most of KMAland is in winter storm preparation mode, as a major event is knocking on the area's door.
Heavy snow and high winds are expected with the storm front cutting through the region the next 24-36 hours. Blizzard warnings are in effect for most of southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska from midnight to 6 Friday evening. Cory Mead is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Mead tells KMA News a weather system is expected to sit over the Midwest overnight, and increasing in intensity. Mead says snowfall is just one feature of the storm.
"Snowfall will begin in earnest late tonight, and continue through the day on Friday," said Mead. "Prior to that time, from this afternoon to this evening, folks can expect off and on snow, but really little or no accumulation. However, again, beginning later tonight, snow rates should increase, and continue through the morning, into the afternoon on Friday."
Anywhere from 3-to-5 inches of snow is expected throughout most of the region. However, Mead says strong, gusty winds are the main threat, and are expected to wreak havoc with travel.
"Those strong winds will continue through the day on Friday," said Mead. "Given the snowfall anticipated, we feel there is going to be considerable blowing and drifting snow. That's going to result in near-zero visibilities. The roads will become snow covered, as well. We're really thinking that travel is discouraged across the area, due to blizzard conditions."
Mead says winter conditions will rage throughout most of the day Friday.
"For southwest Iowa, the most intense conditions appear to be from around 6 or 7 a.m. on Friday through 2 or 3 p.m. in the afternoon," said Mead. "Obviously, that's going to have an impact on people getting to work, or trying to get home from work."
After the storm ends, Mead says the weekend forecast calls for temperatures around the freezing mark Saturday, warning into the upper 30s to the lower 40s by Monday. Some school cancellations and postponements have already rolled into KMA. Keep checking our school cancellation page at kmaland.com for updated information.