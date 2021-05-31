(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents paused Monday to remember the nation's war dead.
Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs played "Over There," a song popular during World War I, at the conclusion of the community's annual Memorial Day services. Despite an overcast sky and the threat of rain, traditional ceremonies went on as scheduled at the Rose Hill Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Last year's observance was held virtually because of COVID-19 constraints. During the ceremonies, Dennis Nance, past commander of Shenandoah's American Legion Post #88, read the names of 46 area veterans deceased since Memorial Day 2019. And, flags honoring three fallen veterans were raised next to the tomb.
Pastor Rick Sleyster of Shenandoah's First Presbyterian Church, provided a personal connection to veterans during the service's keynote address by paying tribute to his father, who served in Korea with the U.S. Marine Corps.
"I've seen a photo of his unit in Korea," said Sleyster, "and it could have been right out of a production set of 'M*A*S*H.' The large green tent that could sleep three or four soldiers. The mud. And, I've seen pictures of him and his bunkmates standing outside their tent in the freezing cold--and, a world away from home."
Like other veterans, Sleyster says his father was reluctant to talk about his experience in the Korean War.
"He didn't talk a lot about those experiences," he said, "just like those who were in World War II, or others in his generation that didn't talk too much about what happen when they were deployed. You know what I'm talking about, right? But, I will say this--he was always, always proud to be a marine."
Sleyster asked those assembled to do two things on Memorial Day. One was to thank a veteran for their service to the country.
"I want you to take some time today, and do it intentionally," said Sleyster. "I want you to find somebody, whether you know them or not--it doesn't matter to me--and thank them for what they've done, and thank them for who they are."
Sleyster's second request: make Memorial Day matter.
"We live in a community that is shaped and formed by all of us," he said. "We live in a community where we are called and invited, where it's our duty that if sacrifices were made on our behalf, that they weren't made in vain. That communities should be something that stands for something. And so, we all have a part in that, don't we?
"So, I charge you today, as we go from this place, however you can, wherever you can, right, make it matter," Sleyster added.
In addition to the legion, members of Shenandoah's VFW post, the World War I Veterans Company C, Shenandoah's Elks Lodge Post #1122 and Shenandoah's American Legion Auxiliary placed wreaths next to the Tomb of the Unknowns.