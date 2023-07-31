(Malvern) -- Childcare improvement efforts in the East Mills School District received another significant financial boost.
Recently, East Mills Child Care Solutions received a $400,000 donation from Malvern Bank. Funding from the grant will go towards renovating a former nursing home in Malvern into the Lakin Foundation Child Development Center of East Mills at 905 North 2nd Avenue. Meagan Schnoor is the organization's president. Schnoor tells KMA News they are excited to continue to get to partner with Malvern Bank.
"I think Malvern Bank President Jay Burdic is always looking to the future and pushing the envelope," said Schnoor. "Because he knows that in order to keep growing our communities and small rural towns and for employers to have employees, they have to have reliable child care."
With the donation and a $1 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, Schnoor says they have raised well over 40% of their lofty $5.3 million fundraising goal. But, Schnoor adds, Malvern Bank has done much more than just the monetary donation.
"Several of the Malvern Bank employees are on our committee and we often hold meetings at their place of business," Schnoor emphasized. "So, they're not just contributing financially, but in a big way with volunteer time and things like that."
Plans call for the nursing home to be converted into a nearly 18,000-square-foot facility, including 12 classrooms for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers--enough for up to 120-to-150 children. Schnoor says the nursing home fits all the boxes they were looking for in a childcare facility.
"So, this facility will perfectly be renovated from a nursing home where there's lot of bathrooms and access to a child care center where you want a lot of those things," she said. "Accessibility, it's all on one floor, so you can serve a lot of different types of children."
Schnoor adds that southwest Iowa is one of several "child care deserts" nationwide, citing over 1,200 children on waitlists in the region. While it won't address every need, Schnoor says the facility is a step toward providing better access to child care in the area and boosting the regional economy.
"There's no large care center in the East Mills district and there's no three-year preschool, so those are our goals to meet both of those needs," said Schnoor. "So, we're going to try to open this center that's available for 150 children right away and we know, based off of community surveys, that if we opened our doors tomorrow we would have 75 kids who need the care today."
Schnoor adds they eventually hope to hire 25-to-30 individuals to work at the facility. Plans call for opening the child care center in the fall of 2024 when the East Mills Junior-Senior High School's renovation and expansion project is also scheduled for completion. As they continue their fundraising campaign, Schnoor says they are always looking for additional volunteers to assist their efforts.