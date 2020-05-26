(Malvern) -- Malvern residents won't have to boil water anymore.
City officials say the boil water alert for a portion of the community is canceled, as lab results are clear.
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 3:53 pm
