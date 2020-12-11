Updated Story Dec. 11, 2020 3:59 p.m.
(Malvern) -- A boil order in Malvern has been lifted.
City officials say the boil order -- which had been in effect since Wednesday -- is lifted as of Friday afternoon. The order was originally implemented due to a water main break downtown. Anyone with questions can call Malvern City Hall at (712) 624-8282.
Original Story Dec. 9, 2020 7:20 a.m.
(Malvern) -- Malvern residents are asked to boil their water until further notice.
City officials issued a boil order early Wednesday morning because of a water main break in the downtown area. Anyone with questions should contact Malvern City Hall at 712-624-8282.