(Malvern) -- A Malvern man was arrested on drug charges following a pursuit in Mills County on Saturday evening.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 Chrysler 300 near Highway 34 and 190th street outside of Pacific Junction at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Saturday.
Authorities say the vehicle failed to stop and attempted to flee from law enforcement and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before coming to rest on I-29.
Upon investigation, 33-year-old Aaron Wade Opdyke of Malvern was arrested after authorities recovered nearly seven ounces of marijuana and methamphetamine. Opdyke was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $15,000 bond.