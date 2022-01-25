(Malvern) — A Malvern man is in custody on multiple felony charges related to a string of burglaries in the area.
According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue Malvern around 8 p.m. Monday. During the search, law enforcement recovered over $50,000 in stolen property, including mowers, ATVs, dirt bikes, lumber, construction tools and several other items.
Authorities arrested 34-year-old Christopher Nicholas Smith on numerous felony charges. He is being held on $74,000 bond with more charges pending.
With the arrest, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office says they have solved or closed over one dozen burglaries and thefts in the county dating back to July. Authorities urge any member of the public who has been the victim of a theft to contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 527-4337.