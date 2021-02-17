(Pacific Junction) — Mills County authorities have released information regarding an injury wreck last week.
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 34 and 188th Street just west of Interstate 29 around 2 p.m. on February 11th. An investigation found 57-year-old James Cooper of Farragut was driving a 2017 Chrysler westbound on Highway 34. Cooper told authorities an alarm on his phone went off, causing him to take his eyes off the road.
Cooper’s vehicle collided with a 2014 Kia driven by 47-year-old George Sievers of Malvern, which was stopped at a red light. Sievers was taken to a local hospital by Glenwood Rescue with undisclosed injuries. Cooper was uninjured.