(Glenwood) -- A Malvern man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous theft and burglary charges.
The Mills County Attorney's Office says 35-year-old Christopher Nicholas Smith was sentenced Monday in District Court after pleading guilty last week. Smith was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief -- both Class D felonies -- and first-degree theft -- a Class C felony. In addition to his 20-year prison sentence, Smith was ordered to pay restitution to all of his victims.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office investigated the case and is still in possession of numerous items recovered during the investigation. Anyone who may have been a victim is urged to contact either Lieutenant Pittman or Sergeant Mather with the Mills County Sheriff's Office at (712) 527-4871 to schedule a time to identify property.