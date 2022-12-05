(KMAland) -- A Malvern native was killed in a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.
At approximately 12:01 PM, Mills County deputies were dispatched to the crash near the intersection of Mulloney Avenue and 330th Street. Upon arrival, deputies found a silver Toyota RAV4 had left the roadway and struck a tree in the north ditch.
An investigation at the scene concluded the vehicle had partially gone off the roadway while traversing the curve. The driver tried to correct the vehicle back on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, causing a collision with a tree.
The driver and sole occupant, Brooke Samms of Malvern, died at the scene. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Malvern Fire and Rescue, Hastings Fire, Silver City Fire and Rescue, Oak Township Fire and Rescue and Glenwood Rescue.