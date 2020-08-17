Melissa Ann Talbott

(Malvern) -- A suspect faces two charges following her arrest in Mills County over the weekend.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Melissa Ann Talbott of Malvern was arrested early Saturday morning for child endangerment and interference with official acts. The arrest took place on 3rd Street in Malvern shortly after 1:15 a.m. Talbott was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $2,500 bond.

