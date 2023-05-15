Jake M Flynn

(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody after a standoff Monday.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers responded to assist a Pottawattamie County deputy in searching for a wanted person in a reportedly stolen vehicle. 

The vehicle pulled into the Mega Saver Store at 9th Ave and S. 36th Street. The alleged then barricaded himself in a cooler inside the store. After two and a half hours, 38-year-old Jake M. Flynn was arrested.

Flynn was charged with theft 1st degree and criminal mischief in the 1st degree, in addition to two felony and two misdemeanor warrants. 

