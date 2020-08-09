(Emerson) — An eastern Iowa man is in custody after allegedly leading authorities in Montgomery County on a high-speed pursuit Saturday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. just east of Emerson. Authorities say the vehicle took off at speeds of over 100 MPH, continuing through Red Oak on Highway 34 and then north on Highway 48. The vehicle was eventually stopped using a PIT maneuver near the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 92.
The driver — 44-year-old Rosevelt Washington of Waterloo — was arrested on charges of eluding — speed 25 MPH over limit — interference with official acts and reckless driving. His bond was set at $2,000. While in custody, authorities discovered Washington has warrants out of two Illinois counties for driving while license revoked and leaving the scene of an accident.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Montgomery County Communications, Red Oak Police, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, Cars County Sheriff’s Office and Griswold Fire and Rescue in the incident.