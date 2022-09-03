Zachary Sherlock

(Shenandoah) – A suspect is in custody following a traffic stop in Shenandoah Friday.

The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a stop around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Fremont Street. Following an investigation, officers arrested 45-year-old Zachary Sherlock. Sherlock was charged with driving while suspended, OWI – 2nd offense – two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Page County Jail and was released after posting $4,600 bond.

