Nicholas Freund

(Grant) -- Montgomery County authorities report the arrest of a teenager on OWI charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 71 and 155th Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday for a suspicious vehicle. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 19-year-old Nicholas Freund on a charge of OWI -- second offense.

Freund was taken to the Montgomery County Jail pending further court proceedings.

