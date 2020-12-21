(Grant) -- Montgomery County authorities report the arrest of a teenager on OWI charges.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 71 and 155th Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday for a suspicious vehicle. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 19-year-old Nicholas Freund on a charge of OWI -- second offense.
Freund was taken to the Montgomery County Jail pending further court proceedings.