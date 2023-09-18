(Coralville) -- A prison inmate serving a sentence from Pottawattamie County has died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 48-year-old Donald Edward Dodge was pronounced dead due to natural causes around 8:45 a.m. Friday while in hospice at the center. Officials say Dodge was being housed at the center due to chronic illness.
Dodge had been serving a 10-year maximum term for the crime of 3rd degree sexual abuse. His sentence began in June, 2021.