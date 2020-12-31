(Nehawka) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a grain bin accident in southeast Nebraska.
Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann says deputies responded to the accident in the 4700 block of Vandorn Street near Nehawka around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say 72-year-old Timothy Savage and his juvenile grandson were working on a grain bin door when the grain enclosure failed covering Savage with corn.
First responders attempted to perform grain extraction efforts, but Savage was found dead. The Cass County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Cass County EMS, Cass County EMA and fire departments from Nehawka, Murray and Plattsmouth.