UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. Monday, May 9th, 2022
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police say the missing man has been relocated, and is reported in good health and reunited with family members.
ORIGINAL STORY: 10:52 a.m. Monday, May 9th, 2022
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man who wandered off from a local casino.
Police say officers were called to the Horseshoe Casino at around 5:40 Monday morning on a report of an adult male who had gone missing from that location. Family members say 66-year-old Mark Aken of Omaha has dementia, and wandered away from the casino at around 5:30 a.m.
Anyone who came in contact with the individual should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-5737 to report his location.