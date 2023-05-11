(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs police are searching for a man connected to an alleged stabbing incident.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says that around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, 39-year-old Chiann Jones of Council Bluffs stated that she was assault by her boyfriend, 55-year-old Jeff Smith of Council Bluffs. Authorities say the victim alleged that Smith held her against her will in their bedroom, stabbed her in the hand with a knife, choked her, and threatened to kill her. Police say Smith fled the scene before officers arrived.
Authorities say warrants have been applied against Smith for willful injury, 1st degree kidnapping, 1st degree harasment, and domestic abuse assault -- strangulation with bodily injury.
Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Smith are asked to contact Pottawattamie County Dispatch at 712-328-5737.