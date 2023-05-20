(Glenwood) – A man wanted after fleeing from Mills County deputies has been apprehended in Omaha.
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says last Sunday evening, they were called to a rolling domestic violence incident in a vehicle on Interstate 29. Callers told authorities that a female was being assaulted and had tried jumping out of the moving vehicle.
Authorities attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled, leading law enforcement on a pursuit, which included driving the wrong way on I-29. The suspect eventually drove through a field, pushed the female victim out of the vehicle and fled from authorities, who used drones and K-9s, but were unable to locate him.
The suspect – identified as 33-year-old Darontae Orduna of Omaha – was taken into custody Friday in Omaha. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Orduna faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and felony domestic assault.