Mills County Sheriff's office

(Glenwood) – A man wanted after fleeing from Mills County deputies has been apprehended in Omaha.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says last Sunday evening, they were called to a rolling domestic violence incident in a vehicle on Interstate 29. Callers told authorities that a female was being assaulted and had tried jumping out of the moving vehicle.

Authorities attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled, leading law enforcement on a pursuit, which included driving the wrong way on I-29. The suspect eventually drove through a field, pushed the female victim out of the vehicle and fled from authorities, who used drones and K-9s, but were unable to locate him.

The suspect – identified as 33-year-old Darontae Orduna of Omaha – was taken into custody Friday in Omaha. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Orduna faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and felony domestic assault.

