(Essex) -- Page County authorities say a man's body was pulled from the East Nishnabotna River early Thursday morning.
Numerous local agencies responded to the call shortly before 1:15 a.m. from a 44-year-old female who had been floating on the river with a 53-year-old male since 8 Wednesday evening. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the woman told a Pagecomm dispatcher that the man was unresponsive. Through the phone calls, Palmer says authorities determined the two were located between bridges on 110th Street and D Avenue north of Essex. Rescue operations were hampered by a lack of accessibility, as there was no boat access within several miles. Both subjects were finally rescued at around 3 a.m. The male was found dead.
Fire and rescue units from Essex, Red Oak, Corning, Mount Ayr and Clarinda, plus Shenandoah Police, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, Page County Emergency Management, the Midwest Regional Dive Team, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and local residents assisted Page County authorities with rescue efforts.
The incident is still under investigation. The deceased male's name is being withheld pending notification of kin. More information is expected to be released later.