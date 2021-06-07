(Sidney) -- It'll be next month before another major bridge replacement project is completed in KMAland.
Work continues on the construction of a new bridge along Manti Road or County Road L-40 near Shenandoah. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News work on replacing the existing structure was scheduled to begin during the winter, but got off to a slow start because of the snow and cold in late January-early February.
"We did let them start before winter was over," said Davis. "We were hoping to be able to get some work done. The contractor was, and they were ready to go. Unfortunately, then, February I think it was, the weather hit. So, that put us off until the weather got better in March."
Davis says contractors ran into a snag once work began.
"We have a flume--a very large flume--for the difference in grade from the inlet to the outlet," said Davis. "So, when they start, they usually work at the outlet, because that's down kind of in the pool where the water ends up. Getting out of the hole, I guess is what we call it. Getting out of that area takes a little time, and it took a little time for this contractor to get out of there."
However, Davis says work is now progressing.
"They are now working on the inlet--just the inlet part of it," he said. "Just as soon as they can finish up, they are starting to backfill behind the walls. They've got all the piling driven, so they're filling around the piling. Once they get that dirt up to grade, they start building an abutment on each end, and they can set beams. Then, they can start putting in the deck, and we'll be getting a lot closer then."
AM Cohron and Sons is the project's contractor. It's the same company that recently completed Page County's Tarkio Creek Bridge project on County Road J20. Bidletting for the Page County and Fremont County projects was a joint effort. Davis, however, says there's differences between the two projects.
"The type of construction of ours is quite difference," said Davis. "If we would have just had a bridge, we probably would have been done probably sooner than Page County. But, unfortunately, we had the grade control part of it. That's why it's taken so much longer, just to get that grade control done."
However, Davis says letting bids on the Manti Road Bridge along with Page County saved both counties money. Though the construction contract called for 100 working days, Davis expects the project to be finished in July.