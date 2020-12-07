(Shenandoah) -- Fremont County motorists should take note of an upcoming bridge replacement project.
Beginning next Monday, Manti Road near Shenandoah will be closed to allow for replacement of the bridge over Fisher Creek. County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News plans call for A.M. Cohron and Son to demolish the existing bridge, and replace it with a new structure measuring 68 feet long.
"We've got a grade control structure," said Davis, "which is basically a big concrete flume that's going to be built from the outlet side, then bring it up on the inlet side when the water's low. Then hopefully--depending on weather--in early spring, they can start putting in the bridge that goes on top of it."
Davis says federal dollars awarded to Iowa will cover 55% of the project's cost--estimated at $1.2 million. Fremont County received the federal grant as part of a combined application with Page County. Local funding sources will cover the remaining costs. Motorists should watch for a detour near the vicinity of Manti Road and Highway 2. Construction is expected to take 100 days--weather permitting. Anyone with questions should contact the Fremont County Engineer's Office at 712-374-2613.