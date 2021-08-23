(Sidney) -- As one road project ends, others begin in Fremont County.
County Road L-40, or Manti Road near Shenandoah was reopened to traffic last Wednesday. Construction entailed replacing the existing bridge with a new structure. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News the project was part of a joint bidletting with Page County, which entailed constructing a new Tarkio Creek bridge on County Road J-20.
"We had to build a flume underneath because of the grade control," said Davis. "Then, we put a bridge over the top. So, it was a pretty extensive project. I think the project turned out well. The only thing we've got left is some seeding. They're going to be hopefully in within a week or two here to get the seeding in. It turned out pretty decent."
Davis says issues with the weather--especially last winter--delayed the project's completion beyond the original contracted time frame.
"We were hoping to get some winter work in," he said. "We got it closed, they started, then the winter last year went to heck on us. So, we had to suspend work until weather cooperated again before they could start."
With the Manti Road bridge completed, other projects began Monday, including work on County Road J-64 west of Hamburg. Davis says the project is in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's levee repairs.
"We have two miles that we have to prepare," said Davis. "They have to have the ditches grated. PCI is our contractor, but we do have to work with the corps of engineers. So, we're only going to be able to work on one mile at a time."
Davis says the J-64 project will require periodic lane closures.
"They'll shut down the north-south section that goes to Missouri," he said, "get that grated, ditches cleaned. Once they get done with that, they'll open that section, close the east-west section of a mile, do that same thing. That way, the corps of engineers will have that for the rest of the year--possibly into next March, is what they've told us."
Also scheduled are road repairs near the railroad tracks on County Roads J-24 and J-10.