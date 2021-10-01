(Clarinda) -- After two years of cancellations, one of KMAland's traditional fall events makes a big return this weekend.
Clarinda is the hub for young musicians from all over the region in the 66th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree Saturday. More than 2,000 students in 45 bands from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska are expected to participate in the event, including the parade competition at 9 a.m. around the downtown square. Cardinal Field is the site of the field portion of the jamboree at 12:45 p.m. Courtney Ridge is Clarinda High School's instrumental music director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program, Ridge says organizers are looking forward to the bands returning to the community Saturday following two years of cancellations due to wet weather and COVID-19.
"We're really excited after a couple year's of cancellations to host it again in Clarinda," said Ridge. "One thing I would say is there will be some road closures, so make sure you get there early, and park a little bit off the square to make sure you have time to walk to the parade. We've got a great team of judges assembled to adjudicate our festivities, and should be a great day for all schools involved."
Iowa Western Community College's Marching Reiver Band makes a guest appearance in the parade competition, while the University-Nebraska Omaha Maverick Band performs in exhibition during the field competition. Clarinda High School's band also gives a special performance prior to the field event. Admission to the field competition is $5 for adults and $3 for students.