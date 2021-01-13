(Clarinda) — Two new faces are officially joining the Clarinda Police Department.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers administered the oath of office to Mikayla Marcum and Charles Dailey during the City Council’s first meeting of 2021 on Wednesday. Brothers says the two new officers are in their first stages of training.
"They're presently in the Police Academy, albeit the only reason they are here right now is in the COVID times the first month of the Police Academy is virtual and being done online," said Brothers. "Right now, the plans are for them to proceed to the Police Academy on February 1st for in-person training."
With the law enforcement profession under the microscope in the last year, Brothers lauded Marcum and Dailey for their willingness to take on the challenge of being a police officer.
"You undergo a lot of various phases to become a police officer in any organization in the state of Iowa," said Brothers. "You fill out an application that's roughly 40 pages in length. You undergo extensive physical fitness and written testing and extensive background investigation. In 2021, there are not a lot of people beating down the door to join the law enforcement profession."
In other business Wednesday, the council set a public hearing on a proposal to borrow up to $2 million in General Obligation Corporate Purpose and Refunding Loan notes.