(Nashville) -- She was the woman behind two of the founding fathers of rock and roll.
Margaret Everly, the mother of Don and Phil Everly, died Monday in Nashville at the age of 102. Margaret and husband Ike and their two sons moved to Shenandoah in the mid-1940's, when Ike was a performer on KMA and KFNF in the era of live music over the airwaves. Bill Hillman, the owner of Shenandoah's Depot Restaurant, is a longtime friend of the Everlys. Though Ike was the family's first performer, Hillman tells KMA News it was Margaret who encouraged Don and Phil to become musicians.
"When the Everly family moved to Shenandoah in the '40's," said Hillman, "it was just Ike Everly that was the musician. Because of Margaret, she decided that they'd get paid more by KMA and KFNF if they had the whole family (perform). So, they put the whole family together, and she sang, and the boys sang and played the guitar, eventually, and the rest is history.
"But, she (Margaret) is the catalyst behind the whole thing of making the Everly Brothers who they were later in life--and great musicians, of course," he added.
Eventually, the Everlys moved to Tennessee in the mid-1950's, and the Everly Brothers became music legends, churning out hit after hit. All the while, Hillman says Margaret was a guiding force for the two brothers--especially at times when they were at odds.
"Like a lot of musicians, they didn't get along on certain occasions," he said. "But, that's your mother, and you learn to get along."
Ike Everly died in 1975. Sadly, Margaret outlived both her sons--Phil died in 2014, and Don passed away in August. Hillman spoke to her grandson, Edan Everly, who performed a concert in Shenandoah in late September. Hillman says Edan indicated his grandmother's health began to decline after Don's passing, but that she was at peace as the end of her life approached.
"She felt good about herself," said Hillman. "She felt good about her life, and reflected on that. And, he (Edan) said that he thought she was ready to go, and she felt at peace with herself. I felt good about that. She reminisced about her time in Shenandoah with her grandson just a couple of days ago, and told him that whatever you do, you can trust the people of Shenandoah to do the right thing--and that was nice to hear."
In a video posted on the Everly Brothers International website two years ago, Margaret Everly thanked the public for loving and remembering her sons. Funeral services for Margaret Everly are pending.