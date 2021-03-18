(Creston) -- A suspect faces a long list of drug charges following an investigation in Creston.
Creston Police say 46-year-old Corey Scott Hites of Osceola was arrested late Wednesday evening at 302 North Pine Street on two counts of possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and possession of controlled substances--marijuana and methamphetamine. K-9 officer Baxo assisted in the arrest.
Hites was taken to the Union County Jail, then transferred to the Adams County Jail.